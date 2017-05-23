Cumberland Valley School Board votes for tax hike, discusses connecting students with in-demand jobs

Cumberland Valley School Board voted for a 2.5 percent real estate millage tax increase on Monday night.

Board members approved the $129,260,710 budget for the 2017-2018 school year with a 6-1 vote. Heather Dunn, Barbara Geistwhite, Barbara Gleim, Pamela Long, Michelle Nestor, and Bud Shaffner voted in favor. Michael Gossert and Robert Walker were not at the meeting. Thomas Griffie was the only board member who voted against the budget.

If your property is valued at $241,000, budget documents show you will pay an additional $55.91 per year.

ABC27 has done several reports about Cumberland Valley School District’s booming population and new school building project.

Board members also discussed the need to prepare students for high-demand jobs in Central Pennsylvania such as nursing, advanced manufacturing, and construction. The board is in the process of updating district policies to reflect agreements with outside school districts to allow non-resident students the opportunities to participate in certain Cumberland Valley programs.

