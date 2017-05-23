Celebration 4 Life: Tee Off for Tom!

Tom McCarty lost his battle with colon cancer on Father’s Day, 2003. Golf, family, and friends carried him through his 44-month treatment. The McCarty family started Tee Off for Tom as a way to continue to play golf with him year after year while raising money to support those enduring the same struggles our family has experienced.

Registration for our 15th annual tournament to be held on Friday, June 2nd, is now open. Proceeds benefit Camp Can Do – a safe and fun local camping experience for children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Tee Off for Tom is a scramble tournament known for a fun time and phenomenal prizes including a classic Porsche, and all-expenses-paid trips to the Super Bowl, World Series, U.S. Open, and Final 4 Championship. Golfers have the opportunity to meet some of the NFL Eagles cheerleaders during the tournament and enjoy complimentary hot dogs, beer and beverages on the course.

Amy even decided to brush up on her golfing skills as Tom McCarty Jr. shared with us some golfing tips and tricks!

