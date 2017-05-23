3-year-old struck by car in Derry Township

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 3-year-old is recovering from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Derry Township.

It happened just before 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Cocoa Ave., south of Brook Lane.

Police say the child was walking with his mother when he broke free and darted into the street, running into the side of a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman.

The child was transported to Hershey Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-534-2202.

