3 charged with attempted homicide

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Franklin County men have been charged with attempted homicide related to an attack early Monday in Guilford Township.

Trevor Dykes, Dustin Clever, Matthew Clever were arrested shortly after state police responded to the incident at a residence in the 3500 block of Social Island Circle.

Upon arriving, troopers found James Edward Robey lying on the front lawn, bleeding from the head.

Robey told police the attack stemmed from tools and marijuana he borrowed from Dykes a few days earlier. Dykes showed up at the residence with two other males and after an argument about the tools, Robey said one of the males struck him in the head with a hammer. The three then began to strike and kick him multiple times in the back and head.

Police said the injuries were consistent with Robey being struck with an unknown blunt object.

Robey’s wife, who made the call to police, said she was inside the house when her son alerted her that Robey was being choked with a chain in the front yard. She went outside and witnessed the men kicking and punching Robey in the head and back and in the head at least two times with a hammer.

The men reportedly fled the scene in a white Nissan Maxima. Robey’s wife identified one of the males as Trevor Gene Dykes.

State police located the men while conducting a neighborhood search. The men flagged trooper down. State police advised the defendants to drive to a residence where they were arrested.

In an interview with police, Dykes said that he drove to the victim’s house to get his tools back, but denied the attack, claiming that Robey became verbally aggressive and threw the first punch.

The three men face criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

