HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of the Midstate’s premier music organizations is celebrating its 135th anniversary.

The Wednesday Club was founded in Harrisburg in 1882.

Members Tom and Laurie Reese played Sunday afternoon at the Art Association on Front Street.

Members are local, national and international.

The Wednesday Club has always been known for its excellence. Pianist Norma Swain is executive director.

