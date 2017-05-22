Toasting a Cure at the Vineyard!

By Published:

“Toasting a Cure at the Vineyard” will raise funds and awareness for the PBCC as well as celebrate breast cancer survivors in the local community.

This is a beautiful venue overlooking the vineyard in the mountains of PA; while enjoying a lovely evening of great wine, food, and music.

The PBCC is dedicated to finding a cure now so our daughters won’t have to… visit our website for more detailed information of our activities at www.pabreastcancer.org

Registration details: Ticket donations can be made online at www.pbccbenefit.com or by calling in at 717-439-5938 or the PA Breast Cancer Coalition at 800-377-8828. Advance tickets appreciated!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s