Suspect wanted for Megan’s Law violation in York County arrested in Florida

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Marshals Service announced Monday that a man wanted in York County for a Megan’s Law violation was arrested in Florida.

Jose Ruiz-Hernandez, 36, was wanted by the York City Police Department for failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators determined Ruiz-Hernandez traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida.

He was arrested Monday in the city of Mulberry.

Ruiz-Hernandez is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

