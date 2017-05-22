Suspect wanted for Megan’s Law violation in York County arrested in Florida

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Marshals Service announced Monday that a man wanted in York County for a Megan’s Law violation was arrested in Florida.
Jose Ruiz-Hernandez, 36, was wanted by the York City Police Department for failing to register with Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigators determined Ruiz-Hernandez traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida.
He was arrested Monday in the city of Mulberry.
Ruiz-Hernandez is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.