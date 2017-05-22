Servant Stage Company presents: The Civil War

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater company based in Lancaster County whose primary purpose is to provide exceptional theatrical performances at pay-what-you-want prices to the community, especially to those with physical or financial limitations across Lancaster County and beyond.

“Many of our actors are professionals from places like Sight & Sound Theatres, American Music Theater, The Fulton, etc. and our staff are professionals as well. We want to advertise our biggest production to date, The Civil War, and drive ticket sales for our general public performance dates on May 28, June 4 & 11, 2017,” tells Tyler Hoover.

For tickets and other information, visit www.servantstagecompany.com.

