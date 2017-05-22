Servant Stage Company presents: The Civil War

By Published:

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater company based in Lancaster County whose primary purpose is to provide exceptional theatrical performances at pay-what-you-want prices to the community, especially to those with physical or financial limitations across Lancaster County and beyond.

“Many of our actors are professionals from places like Sight & Sound Theatres, American Music Theater, The Fulton, etc. and our staff are professionals as well. We want to advertise our biggest production to date, The Civil War, and drive ticket sales for our general public performance dates on May 28, June 4 & 11, 2017,” tells Tyler Hoover.

For tickets and other information, visit www.servantstagecompany.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s