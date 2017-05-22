Senate Plaza implosion set for Saturday

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Erford Road and Poplar Church Road will be closed to traffic Saturday morning for the implosion of the Senate Plaza property.

Senate Avenue and House Avenue will also be closed for the demolition at 100 Senate Avenue, in East Pennsboro Township.

Road closures will begin between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The building will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. to make room for a new commercial development.

Triple Crown Corporation and J.C. Bar Properties acquired the property in August and began demolition work in March. The companies said the land will be redeveloped to include a Sheetz store, a fast food restaurant, a hotel, and a five-story apartment building.

Construction is expected to begin late this year and the businesses are expected to open by mid-2018.

