EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 222 is closed for a two-vehicle crash.

Route 222 northbound is closed at Route 322 in Ephrata Township, near the East Cocalico Township line, according to Ephrata police.

Police said injuries have been reported. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

