Reward offered in search for Steelton homicide suspect

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a weekend homicide.

Jahnaey Chase, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Earl Watlington Jr. early Sunday near the intersection of Conestoga and Bailey streets.

Chase, a resident of 177 Conestoga Street, is charged with criminal homicide and a firearms offense. Neighbors said Watlington, of Harrisburg, was her boyfriend.

Anyone with information on Chase’s whereabouts is asked to call Swatara Township police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.

