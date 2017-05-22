Man charged with rape, burglary after police standoff in Palmyra

By Published: Updated:

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old man is charged with rape, burglary and related charges after a 5-hour standoff with police early Monday.

Joshua I. Nunez is accused of breaking into a home in the 100 block of North Harrison Street and assaulting a woman who lived there.

Police said the victim was able to escape the home around 2 a.m. but Nunez would not come out. Officers ultimately entered the home and found him in the attic around 7 a.m.

Nunez is additionally charged with simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment. He was jailed in Lebanon County Prison on $1 million bail.

The intersection of Broad and Harrison streets was closed during the standoff.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Man charged with rape, burglary after police standoff in Palmyra

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s