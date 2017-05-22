Man charged with rape, burglary after police standoff in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A 23-year-old man is charged with rape, burglary and related charges after a 5-hour standoff with police early Monday.

Joshua I. Nunez is accused of breaking into a home in the 100 block of North Harrison Street and assaulting a woman who lived there.

Police said the victim was able to escape the home around 2 a.m. but Nunez would not come out. Officers ultimately entered the home and found him in the attic around 7 a.m.

Nunez is additionally charged with simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment. He was jailed in Lebanon County Prison on $1 million bail.

The intersection of Broad and Harrison streets was closed during the standoff.

