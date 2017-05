PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A standoff in Lebanon County ended early Monday morning after police responded to an incident.

It happened at Broad and Harrison Streets early Monday morning.

A neighbor tells ABC27 there was a domestic incident involving a couple. No names have been released.

Police were able to get a woman out of the home safely and after several attempts, a male surrendered.

The standoff ended around 7 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

