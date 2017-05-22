Police investigating after puppies paid for with counterfeit money

WHTM Staff Published:

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating the use of counterfeit money for the purpose of buying puppies.

Three English Bulldog puppies were purchased from a Holtwood resident Sunday night on Drytown Road in Martic Township, according to police.

The $7,400 used to make the purchase was later determined to be counterfeit.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 717-299-7650 or the Lancaster Tip Line at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted by texting “LANCS” plus the tip to 847411.

