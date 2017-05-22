Police: Camera caught van that struck, killed girl, 4

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl last year.

Hanover police on Monday released new photos of the van that apparently struck Dakota Wright in the 200 block of Princess Street.

They said the images are from a private surveillance camera about a block from the accident scene and apparently show the van moments before it struck the child.

Wright died at Hanover Hospital after she was struck by a white, full-size utility van on the evening of Nov. 22.

The van had unknown writing on the side and a rack with a ladder on the roof. The driver was described as a white male, possibly with a beard.

Family members said they were getting out of their car after a trip to a fast food restaurant when the van struck Dakota.

The driver then fled east on Princess Street toward Sprenkle Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover police at 717-637-5575.

