Police: 2 arrested for drugs had small children in backseat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Lower Paxton Township had two small children in the backseat of their car, police said.

Gwayne Cooper, 28, was driving with a suspended license and had numerous warrants for his arrest. He also was in possession of the narcotic pain reliever suboxone for which he did not have a prescription, township police said.

His passenger, 25-year-old Chantel Yeboah, had a large quantity of oxycodone pills in her sweatshirt pocket, police said.

A loaded firearm was found in the center console of the vehicle.

Police said they stopped Cooper on Saturday after he made an unsafe lane change in the 4600 block of Jonestown Road.

Cooper and Yeboah were charged with possession with intent to deliver.

The children were picked up at the scene by a relative.

