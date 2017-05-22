Penn State trustees to weigh changes to Greek system

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State trustees are planning to weigh recommendations to “ensure significant change” at the university’s fraternities and sororities in the wake of the February death of a pledge.

Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Police say Piazza drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual on Feb. 2 and fell down the stairs at least twice.

Penn State said Monday that the board of trustees will meet June 2. The university is not discussing specifics, but Penn State President Eric Barron is promising “decisive action” to deal with chronic problems at fraternities and sororities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s