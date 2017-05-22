Pa. Health Dept. chief stepping down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his Health secretary is leaving to take a position in the private sector.

Wolf said Dr. Karen Murphy was a key figure in his administration’s fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic, and she oversaw the regulatory development of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

“Throughout all of these significant efforts, Secretary Murphy has addressed public health challenges like emerging disease including the Zika outbreak,” Wolf said in a statement. “She also took on some of the biggest challenges facing public health, including reforming the oversight of nursing homes and developing a transformation initiative for rural hospitals.”

Murphy called it an “honor and a privilege” to serve in Wolf’s administration.

“I am certain that the administration and dedicated men and women at the Department of Health will continue their efforts to improve the health of all Pennsylvanians,” she said.

