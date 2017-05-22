Neighbors say Steelton homicide suspect shot, killed her boyfriend

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton homicide suspect is still on the run. Police are following up on tips and urging her to turn herself in.

Neighbors of 28-year-old Jahnaey Chase, wanted in Sunday morning’s homicide, say they always saw drama at her house. They tell ABC27 News the victim is her boyfriend, and she had three kids.

Neighbors can’t believe something like this could happen in their quiet neighborhood.

“Complete shock. This has never happened before,” said Joyce Simms, who lives across the street from Chase.

Simms woke up to horrible news in a neighborhood normally surrounded with colorful flowers and playing children.

“I was just amazed, and I was wondering if everyone else in the neighborhood was okay,” Simms said.

One person in Simms’s neighborhood was not okay. Swatara Township Police believe Chase shot and killed 34-year-old Earl Watlington Jr., of Harrisburg. Shots rang out just before 2 a.m. along the 100 block of Conestoga Street.

“We have not usually had this type of behavior here in this neighborhood, and I’ve always felt safe coming and going,” Simms said. “The neighbors, we all know each other. We’re pleasant to each other, and we help each other out.”

Chase is charged with criminal homicide and a firearms offense. Court records show she has a long criminal history including charges of robbery, corruption of minors, simple assault, retail theft, and damaging property.

“If they’ve misbehaved in other areas, we would get to know that, and they wouldn’t be able to rent to them,” Simms said.

Simms would like to see background checks done in her neighborhood in the future, and she has a message for her neighbor.

“I would hope that she would turn herself in so that she can face the consequences of her actions,” Simms said.

Anyone who has information on Chase’s whereabouts is asked to call the Swatara Township police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.

