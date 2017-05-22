National Cancer Survivor Day celebration to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Pennsylvania Coalition United to Fight Cancer (CATALYST) is celebrating National Cancer Survivor Day on Sunday, June 4, and you are invited.

The free event called “Celebrating Life with Laughter and Love” will be held at The Civic Club of Harrisburg at 612 North Front Street from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The event will feature comedy, poem readings, and more.

Seating is limited and attendees must have a ticket to get in. The deadline is May 29.

For more information, call 717-545-5730.

