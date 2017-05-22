Man accused of dealing drugs in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after police said they found heroin and cocaine in his home.

Emmanuel Coleman Jr., 36, was found to have a gram of bulk heroin with a street value of $500, a small amount of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and 12 Alprazolam pills during Thursday’s search, police said.

Authorities said Coleman was the target of a two-week investigation into drug sales in the 500 block of Beaver Street.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver and related charges. His bail at Lancaster County Prison was set at $500,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...