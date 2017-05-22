Local police departments looking for unbuckled drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local police departments across the state will be looking for drivers who aren’t wearing their seat belts during the Monday evening commute.
The “Border to Border” seat belt enforcement operation is from 4-8 p.m. It’s part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
More than 1,100 drivers were ticketed for seat belt violations and 84 others were cited for child safety seat violations during last year’s effort. More than 9,100 citations were issued for other traffic violations.
The following police departments in south central Pennsylvania will be involved in the “Border to Border” operation:
Adams County
Carroll Valley, Cumberland Township, Eastern Adams Regional
Cumberland County
Camp Hill, Carlisle, East Pennsboro, Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, North Middleton Township, Silver Spring Township, Upper Allen Township, West Shore Regional
Dauphin County
Derry Township, Harrisburg, Lower Paxton Township, Susquehanna Township, Swatara Township
Franklin County
Washington Township
Lancaster County
Columbia, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Manheim, Manheim Township, Mount Joy, Northern Lancaster County Regional, Northwest Lancaster County Regional, Southern Regional, Susquehanna Regional, West Earl Township, West Hempfield Township, West Lampeter Township
Lebanon County
Lebanon, North Cornwall Township, North Lebanon Township, South Londonderry Township
York County
Carroll Township, Hanover, Lower Windsor Township, Northeastern Regional, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, York Area Regional, York
