Local police departments looking for unbuckled drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local police departments across the state will be looking for drivers who aren’t wearing their seat belts during the Monday evening commute.

The “Border to Border” seat belt enforcement operation is from 4-8 p.m. It’s part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

More than 1,100 drivers were ticketed for seat belt violations and 84 others were cited for child safety seat violations during last year’s effort. More than 9,100 citations were issued for other traffic violations.

The following police departments in south central Pennsylvania will be involved in the “Border to Border” operation:

Adams County

Carroll Valley, Cumberland Township, Eastern Adams Regional

Cumberland County

Camp Hill, Carlisle, East Pennsboro, Hampden Township, Mechanicsburg, North Middleton Township, Silver Spring Township, Upper Allen Township, West Shore Regional

Dauphin County

Derry Township, Harrisburg, Lower Paxton Township, Susquehanna Township, Swatara Township

Franklin County

Washington Township

Lancaster County

Columbia, East Hempfield Township, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Manheim, Manheim Township, Mount Joy, Northern Lancaster County Regional, Northwest Lancaster County Regional, Southern Regional, Susquehanna Regional, West Earl Township, West Hempfield Township, West Lampeter Township

Lebanon County

Lebanon, North Cornwall Township, North Lebanon Township, South Londonderry Township

York County

Carroll Township, Hanover, Lower Windsor Township, Northeastern Regional, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, York Area Regional, York

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...