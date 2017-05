Lucy Gnazzo is a mom on a mission. After her 26-year-old daughter, Lucy Alana, suffered a debilitating stroke, she’s trying to raise awareness.

Dr. David Ermak, Lucy Alana’s doctor at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, joined Gnazzo on Daybreak to discuss how more and more young people are suffering strokes. He also went over the symptoms of a stroke.

Watch the videos to learn more about Lucy Alana’s journey.

