Duncannon residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents in Duncannon have been asked to help conserve water while the borough’s water supply stored in its reservoir returns to normal levels.

Water was drained from the reservoir earlier this month for the installation of a new liner due to leaks.

Following the repairs, crews are disinfecting the reservoir before filling it.

Despite the borough’s ability to store enough water for normal usage in the standpipe by Cooper Field, hot weather last week caused a spike in water demand. As a result, levels in the standpipe dropped below an ideal level.

The borough has asked residents to take part in a voluntary water conservation effort during the refilling process.

Residents are encouraged not to use borough water for plants, lawns and gardens at this time. Additionally, residents are asked to refrain from washing cars, sidewalks, the exterior of buildings and other related items.

Borough sourced water should not be used to fill swimming pools until further notice.

It is expected to take less than two weeks for the reservoir to be restored to capacity.

Duncannon’s website and Facebook page will be updated once the voluntary conservation advisory has been lifted.

