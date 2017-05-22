Demonstrators descend on Capitol seeking lawmaker gift ban

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Dozens of chanting demonstrators in the Pennsylvania Capitol are urging lawmakers to stop accepting gifts from people who hope to influence them.

Monday’s demonstrations included police arrests of nonviolent demonstrators outside the office of House State Government Committee Chairman Daryl Metcalfe.

The demonstrators call themselves “March on Harrisburg” and passage of a bill banning gifts to lawmakers is one item on their agenda. The bill is sitting in the Butler County Republican’s committee and hasn’t received a vote since it was introduced in January.

Pennsylvania has no limit on gifts that lawmakers may receive, although most states do. Lobbyists routinely provide lawmakers with free meals, drinks and tickets to expensive sporting events and recreational opportunities, like ski areas.

Such bills have been introduced before and seen no action.

