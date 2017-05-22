Chambersburg man exposed himself to girl, police say

By Published:
Ephraim Baer Jr. (submitted)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to a juvenile female.

Ephraim Baer Jr., 55, of Chambersburg, is charged with felony counts of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors. He also faces a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure for an incident Sunday in the 600 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Baer was placed in Franklin County Jail. No bail was set to protect the victim and the community, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.

