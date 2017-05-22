Active pattern means a dreary week ahead

The weekend brought more clouds than rain, but this week will bring plenty of opportunities for showers. In fact, sunshine will be hard to come by for the foreseeable future. Expect several waves of low pressure to affect the region this week with generally light rain showers. Rain develops this morning and scattered showers will continue into the mid afternoon. Clearing will be hard to come by even after the showers dwindle later today. However, if skies do clear enough, a stray storm or two may pop up in the evening as temperatures climb to near 70 degrees. After 3pm, the rest of the day should be mainly dry. Tonight may bring some slight clearing with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will feature more clouds rolling in quickly as a coastal storm moves up from the south. Expect much of tomorrow to be rather cloudy, but dry. Highs will again be in the lower 70s. There could be a stray shower in the evening, but most of the rain will hold off until Tuesday night.

Showers develop from the coastal system Tuesday night and continue through the first half of Wednesday. Another wave of low pressure moves in Thursday with more scattered showers! The region can’t catch a break this week! Friday may be the driest day with Saturday not looking too bad either. The rest of the holiday weekend will feature the chance for showers again later Sunday into Memorial Day. There won’t be many nice days ahead this week, but here’s hoping we can squeeze some dry ones in there too. Stay tuned…this is an active pattern and a very changeable forecast.

