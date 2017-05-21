UPDATE: Police searching for early morning homicide suspect

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a woman they say shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in Steelton.

Swatara Township Police say Jahnaey Chase, 28, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting, that took place just before 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Conestoga Street.

The victim was later identified as Earl Watlington, Jr.

Watlington was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Chase, charging her with criminal homicide and carrying a firearm without a license.

Anyone with information on where Chase may be is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department.