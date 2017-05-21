Seoul says North Korea fires an unidentified projectile

People watch a TV screen showing a file footage of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 18, 2016. North Korea defied U.N. resolutions by firing a medium-range ballistic missile into the sea on Friday, Seoul and Washington officials said, days after its leader Kim Jong Un ordered weapons tests linked to its pursuit of a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The letters on the screen read " North Korea fired a missile against the ongoing joint military exercises,dubbed Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, between South Korea and the United States.: (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, in what could be the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its nuclear weapons and missile development.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectile was fired Sunday from an area around Pukchang. It provided no other details.

The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.

