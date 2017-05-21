Road rage suspect accused of alluding police, driving while under the influence

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a motorcyclist after he fled from officers trying to stop him after a road raged incident.

Police said Eric Rico is accused of displaying a gun during the incident. When police attempted to stop him he fled on a motorcycle at more than 100 mph for about two miles.

Rico eventually stopped but no weapon was found.

He is 19 and police said he was under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol level was .062%. He also did not have a license to operate a motorcycle. The motorcycle was not inspected.

Rico is charged Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Purchase/Consumption/Possession/ Transportation of Malt or Brewed Beverages, Minor Prohibited from Operating with Alcohol in System, Classes of Licenses, Certificate of Inspection required and Unlawful Activities

He is in the Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.

