Pregnant Philadelphia woman found dead in fire deemed suspicious

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a pregnant woman was found dead at the scene of a north Philadelphia fire that appears suspicious in origin.

Police said the blaze at the home was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire department responders reported finding a 35-year-old woman who was five months pregnant in a second-floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. Her name isn’t immediately released.

Police said the fire marshal had determined that the blaze was suspicious in origin. There’s no word on the cause. No arrests were immediately announced.

