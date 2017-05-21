Police: man dead after fatal shooting in Steelton, suspect fled scene

Published:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM)- Swatara Township Police were dispatched to investigate a shooting that occurred at 1:54 a.m. near the intersection of Conestoga Street and Bailey Street in Steelton.

Officers say they discovered an adult male who had been shot at that location. He was transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The suspect had already fled the scene and has not yet been taken into custody.

Swatara Township Police are actively investigating this homicide and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Swatara Township Police through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900, or submit a tip via SwataraPolice.com. You can remain anonymous if you so desire.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

