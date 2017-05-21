Outdoors Report: PA Fly Fishing Museum

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Central Pennsylvania is definitely a hot bed for fly fishing. With all the famous trout streams in the area, it’s no wonder there is such a rich history here and the home of so many fly fishing icons. Preserving this heritage is the aim of the Pennsylvania Fly Fishing Museum in Carlisle.

“Pennsylvania has many icons of fly fishing. We have many people that design equipment designed flies and influenced fly fishing in a number of ways,” says Bill Skilton of the PA Fly Fishing Museum.

Meticulous detail has gone into each display, personalizing them to each angler.

Kermit Henning/abc27 outdoors They couldn’t have picked a better place for this museum – along the storied Letort Spring Creek.

“We moved here a month ago because this is really the history of fly fishing in Pennsylvania and you could say across the United States,” explains Skilton.

Take a walk back in time, and at the same time help preserve the role of fly fishing in the conservation of natural resources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...