Lawmakers, drug task force, school district to hold heroin & opioid community meeting Sunday evening

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Many lawmakers call this the worst health crisis in the past century. Thousands of Pennsylvanians are dying each year due to the drug crisis. The community is hoping to do something about it.

Lawmakers, a drug task force, and the community will come together at Penn Manor High School Sunday and talk about how to battle the heroin and opioid crisis.

Almost 3,400 people in Pennsylvania died of drug overdoses in 2015, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. That’s a 23 percent jump from the previous year. Many in the community have had enough.

Pennsylvania Senator Scott Martin, State Representative Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County Anti-Heroin Task Force, Lancaster General Health, and those in the community will meet at the high school from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

They want to raise awareness of addiction issues and share resources and treatment options to reduce the number of drug overdose deaths.

ABC27’s Dawn White will be there and have the full story tonight at 11.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...