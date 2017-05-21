Jury selection for Bill Cosby sex assault trial begins Monday

By and Published:
Bill Cosby
FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A crucial phase of Cosby's sex assault trial starts Monday, May 22, 2017, when lawyers gather in Pittsburgh to pick the jury that will decide if the actor drugged and molested Andrea Constand, a Temple University women's basketball team manager, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A key phase of comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial starts Monday when jury selection gets underway in Pittsburgh.

The jury must decide if the 79-year-old actor drugged and molested a college basketball team manager in 2004.

Cosby calls the encounter consensual. He hopes to clear his name and resume his career.

Trial consultant Howard Varinsky says lawyers will be on guard for celebrity worshippers or jurors who may want to serve to write a book.

Cosby does not expect to testify.

The trial is set to start June 5 in suburban Philadelphia and last about two weeks. The jury is being chosen from Pittsburgh because of pretrial publicity. Jurors will be sequestered because of the frenzied media coverage expected.

A dozen jurors and six alternates will be selected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s