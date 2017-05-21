Hot 93.5 DJ breaks down Billboard Music Award Nominations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– HOT 93.5 DJ Steph broke down the Billboard Music Award nominations on abc27 News Daybreak Sunday morning.

Adele is up for artist of the year and female artist of the year after winning both last year. If she wins she would be breaking a record.

Drake and Chainsmokers are up for the most awards with 22 each.

“It’s actually incredible the Chainsmokers have never been nominated for an award but now they are nominated for 22,” said Steph.

Nicki Minaj will open the show with a nine-minute performance featuring Lil Wayne, Jason Derulo and David Guetta.

Celine Dion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Titantic” by singing the hit song from the movie “My Heart Will Go On.” The song won an Oscar and Golden Globe awards for best original song.

The Billboard Music Awards airs on abc27 at 8 p.m. Followed by abc27 News with Alicia Richards and Mike Parker.

