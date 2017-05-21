Governor’s rebound in polls follows change in tone, strategy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has seen a remarkable rebound in polling since his first 15 months in office were consumed by an ugly Pennsylvania budget battle with GOP lawmakers.

Last spring, his public approval ratings sank below his three predecessors at the same point in their first terms, according to polling by Franklin and Marshall College.

Then the soft-spoken Wolf turned to a new message of can-do bipartisanship and his ratings surged, even if he hasn’t achieved his top priorities.

Wolf is seeking a second term in the 2018 election, and it’s an open question whether he can maintain voters’ favor.

Republican campaign consultant Chris Nicholas says Wolf will still have to answer for his tax-hiking strategy that played a central role in the budget fight.

