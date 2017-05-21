Curtain falls on ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ after 146 years

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press Published:
Kristen Michelle Wilson
FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Ringmaster Kristen Michelle Wilson performs Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will broadcast its final show on the most 21st Century of channels: Facebook Live. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its “Greatest Show on Earth” is taking its final bow.

The circus’ last show of three scheduled Sunday at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, is sold out.

Ringling’s parent company, Feld Entertainment, announced in January it would close the production, citing declining attendance and high operating costs.

Animal rights activists had targeted the circus, saying that forcing animals to perform and transporting them around the country amounted to abuse. In May 2016, the company removed elephants from its shows, but ticket sales continued to decline.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s