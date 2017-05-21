Allentown police kill fleeing suspect in pharmacy robbery, shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police say an officer shot and killed a suspect who fled after an eastern Pennsylvania pharmacy robbery in which a clerk was shot and wounded.

Allentown police said the suspect fled in a white pickup truck after robbing the Whitehall pharmacy early Sunday. Allentown officers tried to stop the pickup, but it fled and rammed two police cars.

Police eventually stopped the truck and were trying to arrest the suspect when they said he pointed his gun at officers, who fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Police are investigating along with the Lehigh County homicide task force, district attorney’s office and coroner’s office. The pharmacy clerk was reported in serious condition awaiting surgery. One officer had a minor injury after his car was rammed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...