3 dead, 1 injured in fire in Philadelphia home

By Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say three people died and another was injured in an early morning fire in a Philadelphia home.

The fire department said the blaze was reported at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the Wynnefield section northwest of the center of the city.

Arriving fire crews reported flames and smoke pouring from the home but were quickly able to put out the blaze.

Officials said three members of a family were killed. A fourth family member was rescued and was taken to Lankenau Hospital.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

