Shippensburg, PA – (WHTM) – The search for a missing Shippensburg man is about to enter its second week.

State police in Carlisle have posted a missing persons alert for 48-year-old Scott Shaffer. He was last seen Sunday when he left his home on foot.

Family and friends say Shaffer has been dealing with some mental health issues.

