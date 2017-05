RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old woman.

They said the victim, Joan Riechard, was shot in the chest at 340 West Maple Street at 3:35 Sunday morning.

The shooter told State Police he thought she was an intruder and shot her by accident. Investigators did not release the name of the 78-year-old shooter.

Reichard is stable at York Hospital

