Millersburg Ferry to launch 200th season on Sunday; volunteers needed

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic Millersburg Ferry will launch its 200th anniversary season this Sunday.

“We are super excited that we have been in operation for 200 years,” said Melanie Morrison, Operations Manager for the Millersburg Ferry Boat Association. “People come from around the world to see the ferry boats.”

According to Morrison, Millersburg’s ferrys are the oldest wooden sternwheel powered boats in the United States. The current fleet consists of the Roaring Bull V and the Falcon III.

Volunteers are being sought to assist with the launching, which Morrison says consists of pushing the boats with a backhoe over large metal pipes, acting as rollers.The process takes several hours.

“Its a labor of love to come do it,” added Morrison. “Its also a great way to volunteer and help your community and help these iconic boats, which are really floating history.”

Volunteers interested in helping to launch the ferry boats should arrive at the dock area along River Street in Millersburg at 8am Sunday.

“You will get dirty and probably a little wet, so please dress accordingly,” says Morrison.

Lunch will be provided.

