Midstate police chiefs see a dramatic decline in recruits

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Midstate police chiefs say they’re having a hard time recruiting officers, and they’re worried about how this could affect public safety.

Normally, around 300 recruits come out to the annual consortium for police departments in Cumberland County and Fairview Township, York County. Only about 100 people interested in becoming police officers showed up on Saturday. Chiefs believe this could be due to police being portrayed in a negative light, fewer qualified candidates, and concerns about hours and safety.

Arman Peco came to the country as a refugee from Bosnia. He drove from New Jersey to Cumberland County in hopes of making an impact in his new home country.

“I was like, you know what, I’ll give it a shot. I came down. It’s a beautiful area. I really wanted to get into police work because I migrated to this country as a refugee from my country. It’s kind of my way of giving back and, like, a sense of duty, if you want to call it that,” Peco said.

ABC27’s Dawn White will have more on how chiefs say this is affecting their departments and your community Saturday at 11 p.m.

