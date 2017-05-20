Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year old girl

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man is facing numerous charges after police say he sexually assaulted an 8-year old girl.

Dustin Miller, 31, of Jonestown, is charged with rape, criminal attempt to commit rape, and indecent assault, among other charges.

According to police, in 2015, Miller attempted to have sex with the girl, who was 8-years old at the time.

Miller is also accused of forcing the girl to watch pornographic videos and asked the victim to try some of the things they saw in the videos.

Miller was arraigned, with bond set at $250,000.

