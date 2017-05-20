Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year old girl

By Published:

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon County man is facing numerous charges after police say he sexually assaulted an 8-year old girl.

Dustin Miller, 31, of Jonestown, is charged with rape, criminal attempt to commit rape, and indecent assault, among other charges.

According to police, in 2015, Miller attempted to have sex with the girl, who was 8-years old at the time.

Miller is also accused of forcing the girl to watch pornographic videos and asked the victim to try some of the things they saw in the videos.

Miller was arraigned, with bond set at $250,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s