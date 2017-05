LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for your help to find a man they need to question as part of a criminal investigation.

Swatara Township Police say they’re looking for 19-year-old Corey Vazquez. They want to ask him questions about a reported assault on a child earlier on Saturday.

Police say Vazquez made threats against himself before disappearing Saturday afternoon. Anyone who has information should call 911.

