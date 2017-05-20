Local woman shares story of life with cystic fibrosis on eve of fundraiser

By Published:

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) A local woman is sharing her story of life with cystic fibrosis ahead of a fundraiser happening this weekend.

Maddy Palmer of Dauphin County was born with the life-threatening genetic disease that affects the respiratory and digestive system. A doctor told her parents that she wouldn’t live past 18. She is now 21.

Everyday she takes 40 pills, does breathing treatments and exercises in order to manage symptoms.

On Sunday, Palmer is raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Great Strides is a 5K walk happening in locations across the country and is the foundation’s largest fundraiser.

“It’s not government supported. Everything that we raise goes directly to research and treatment for people with cystic fibrosis,” said Palmer.

Palmer created a team with her sister Molly who also has cystic fibrosis. Their goal is to raise $30,000. To donate you can head to their team page.

The event is at Schaffner Park in Hummelstown. Registration is at 12 p.m. The walk starts at 1 p.m.

 

 

 

