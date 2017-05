CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) Pennsylvania’s largest ethnic festival runs through Sunday.

This is the 45th year Greek Fest has been held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Admission is free but there’s plenty of food on sale.

This year the church is helping the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank. All donors receive a free drink and gyro.

Greek Fest is Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12- 5 p.m.

