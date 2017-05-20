Coroner identifies man who died after lawn mower accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –

12:23 p.m.-

The York County coroner identified 48-year-old James P Howard Jr. as the man who died after being pinned under a riding mower on Saturday afternoon.

The report says that Howard was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. after an accidental traumatic asphyxiation.

According to authorities, the riding mower had rolled onto Howard while he had been loading it onto a trailer.

Howard was found unresponsive by police and was not able to be resuscitated.

PREVIOUS-

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

