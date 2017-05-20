Coroner’s office called to lawn mower accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of an accident involving a lawn mower on Saturday afternoon.

According to 911 dispatchers, the victim became trapped underneath the mower around 1:30 p.m. The accident happened on the 2100 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

